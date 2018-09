On Friday, November 2, 2018 the Hellenic Lawyers Association (HLA) will be hosting it’s 30th Annual Dinner Gala. Reservations and ticket sales will open in the coming weeks.

“At the gala, we will be awarding scholarships to law students of Hellenic descent who demonstrate exemplary academic achievements and involvement in their Greek community,” according to HLA’s press release.

HLA is now accepting Scholarship Applications.