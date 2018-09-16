Signs of Authoritarianism in Greece

We are steadily moving toward a controlled democracy, which I call de-democratization.
This phenomenon has spread; it has reached all the way to…Sweden.
Truth and democracy, each indispensable for the other’s existence, are increasingly being challenged.
The media is attacked for reporting “fake news”, which sometimes it does , but often they use it as an excuse to disperse their own even “faker news”.
Generation, which did not experience the horrors of the World Wars and fascism – though some of us did live …
Hey TNh….tell us what what we don’t know …since the United States and Nato …have been allied with some of the great authoritarian regimes in the world …like Saudi Arabia, UAE,Qatar, Turkey , and lets not forget Aparthied Jewish State of Israel …who distinguished itself yesterday…with another missile attack of Damascus International airport in Syria! Apparently, this is a war crimes violation when you attack civilian airports, and it was timed to scare off…. the first international Trade Fair by the Syrian people in Damascus….. which had been suspended when the proxy armies of Israel and the United sTates captured parts of Damascus eight years ago…congratulations …to Dr. Assad ..the courageous leader of the people of Syria…who just needs to wipe out the Al queda forces in IDLIB,Syria. under the protection of the United States….who had the audacity to threaten Syria …if they attempt to liberate Idlib. Stay tuned….another chemical weapons hoax is being set up !……
TNH….. you have an authoritarian government or better called regime…already in Washington, D.C. according to all the news reports! I mean why ….don’t you make this the featured story on Autoiritarian regimes….by just exposing the mother of all Authoritarian regimes….which demonstrates how they can enforce their rule! I mean….These guys…don’t just impose Authoritarian rule domestically…but for the entire world!
I mean , what do you call economic sanctions against independent countries of the world ….and then demand other countries of the world to comply to making our enemies their enemies…or face authoritarian economic penalties!
Or hand selecting the leaders of the Ukraine…and who are certifiable Neo Nazis…who are starting to show the symptoms of our fascist disease!
TNH….why don’t you get your Secret Society Greek guru…Patick Theros …. to entertain us ….with the Glory of American article …..that promotes the benefits of the United States definition of Authoritarian regimes!