Minoan Lines Inaugurates New Sea Route Souda-Piraeus

The constant upgrading of the offered services in the area of coastal shipping is the main target of the Minoan Lines, stated on Sunday the managing director of the company Antonis Maniadakis during the inauguration ceremony of the sea route Souda-Piraeus with the ferry Mykonos Palace.

He also referred to the company’s efforts to promote Crete mainly in the tourism sector.

This day is very important. We invest in the upgrading of the sea transport in Greece’s island complex. Our aim is to offer to the passengers upgrades high quality services, said Maniadakis.

Mykonos Palace will be open to public until 21:00 on Sunday.