Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Press Conference at the 83th TIF (Video)

THESSALONIKI – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ press conference at the 83th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Yesterday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis once again requested for the Greeks abroad to have the right to vote in national elections from their place of residency, during his speech in the context of TIF, at the “Ioannis Bellidis” conference centre.

Live | Συνέντευξη τύπου στην 83η ΔΕΘ. #Μπορούμε #ΔΕΘ2018 Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday, September 16, 2018

The main aim of the third programme was not achieved with SYRIZA’s responsibility, said New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a press conference on Sunday in Thessaloniki adding that “My commitment is the gradual de-escalation of the borrowing cost”.

“I do not have the same programme with Tsipras. We want to reduce the taxes and the contributions and to reduce to state, Tsipras want to strengthen the state” said the main opposition leader adding that his target is 4 percent growth rate and the creation of 700,000 new job position in the next five years.

“We will wait to see the measures Mr. Tsipras will bring to parliament. Measures aligned with our logic, that Tsipras is copying, we have no reason not to vote them” Mitsotakis said

On the Prespes agreement he said that it produces results that are very difficult to be reversed. This can only be avoided with general elections, underlined Mitsotakis and clarified “I will not ratify the agreement with FYROM”.