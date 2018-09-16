EU Supports Greece, Commissioner Avramopoulos Says

THESSALONIKI – The European Union is by Greece’s side, noted European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos in statements during his visit to the European Commission’s pavilion at the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair on Saturday.

“It is not only with its presence in this pavilion but also by supporting in practice the country’s efforts to find again its normality and the growth rates that will allow Greece look the future with optimism” he said.

Avramopoulos toured TIF and said that this year TIF is really upgraded, it sends optimistic messages over Greece’s growth and in parallel it highlights Macedonia and Thessaloniki’s central role in the collective effort for the development of the mainland of the Balkans.

Referring to the Euro-Atlantic relations on the occasion that USA is the honoured country in this year’s TIF, Avramopoulos said that these relations are “very strong” adding that in the new global landscape Europe and America are moving together.

He added that the fact that “USA is the honoured country is a sign of confidence in Greece, in its geostrategic and geopolitical role”.

Finally, he said that, as a Greek citizen he feels optimism over his country’s future “even if the road is long until we reach to our final target”.