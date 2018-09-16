Reflections on Kos, One Year after the Earthquake

By Eleni Sakellis September 16, 2018

The earthquake damage to St. Paraskevi Church in Kos town one year later. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

The Greek islands have enchanted visitors for millennia, and if you happen to hail from one of those islands, there is a special attachment you feel even if you spend most of your time thousands of miles away. The stunning natural beauty, the sea and sky, make the islands a paradise on earth in the summertime. Having been away for several years, I must admit that tears sprang to my eyes as my cousin drove us from the airport to …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *