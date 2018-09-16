Reflections on Kos, One Year after the Earthquake

The Greek islands have enchanted visitors for millennia, and if you happen to hail from one of those islands, there is a special attachment you feel even if you spend most of your time thousands of miles away. The stunning natural beauty, the sea and sky, make the islands a paradise on earth in the summertime. Having been away for several years, I must admit that tears sprang to my eyes as my cousin drove us from the airport to …
