Stuffed grape leaves, dolmadakia, are a classic Greek recipe and a specialty on the island of Kalymnos in the Dodecanese where they are known simply as filla (leaves). Though they are readily available in restaurants and supermarkets, homemade dolmadakia are relatively simple to make. Once the stuffing is made and you get the hang of the rolling technique, stuffed grape leaves will become a favorite recipe in your Greek cooking repertoire.

The idea to use grape leaves as a wrapping for …