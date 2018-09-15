ND Leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tours Thessaloniki International Fair (Video & Photos)

THESSALONIKI – Main opposition leader (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis toured the 83th International Fair (TIF).

At 10.30 a.m. (local hour) on Saturday he arrived at TIF’s headquarters where TIF’s president Anastasios Tzikas briefed him on the 120 mln-euro restoration plan of the Fair which will be ready by 2026.

Mitsotakis agreed with the plan and said that it will work positively both for the international fair and the city.

Mitsotakis also held meetings with representatives of TIF’ employees association.

Afterwards he toured the pavilion accompanied by the general secretary of ND’s political committee, MPs and members of the party.

