Sotiropoulos’ What’s Left of the Night Event at McNally Jackson October 15

NEW YORK – An event celebrating the publication of What’s Left of the Night, with author Ersi Sotiropoulos, esteemed novelist Edmund White, and award-winning translator Karen Emmerich will be held at McNally Jackson Books, 52 Prince Street in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 15, 7 PM. The event is under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and will undoubtedly offer a fascinating discussion of the novel by the distinguished speakers.

In June 1897, the young Constantine Cavafy arrives in Paris on the last stop of a long European tour, a trip that will deeply shape his future and push him toward his poetic inclination. With this lyrical novel, tinged with an hallucinatory eroticism that unfolds over three unforgettable days, Greek author Sotiropoulos depicts Cavafy in the midst of a journey of self-discovery across a continent on the brink of massive change. He is by turns exhilarated and tormented by his homosexuality; the Greek-Turkish War has ended in Greece’s defeat and humiliation; France is torn by the Dreyfus Affair, and Cavafy’s native Alexandria has surrendered to the indolent rhythms of the East. A stunning portrait of a budding author—before he became C.P. Cavafy, one of the 20th century’s greatest poets—that illuminates the complex relationship of art, life, and the erotic desires that trigger creativity.

“In most lives there are no crucial moments, only representative ones. What’s Left of the Night illuminates three days in 1897 when Constantine Cavafy began to glimpse what would be his destiny (his voice and his subject) as a major poet. Sotiropoulos notices every encounter and records every intuition with a lyrical, impressionistic style of her own. A perfect book.” — Edmund White, author of A Boy’s Own Story and Genet: A Biography.

“Striking… Sotiropoulos’s novel is both a loving tribute to a seminal Greek poet and a contemplative, fascinating reflection on the drive to create art.” ―Publishers Weekly

“Sotiropoulos has done an incredible job of painting a naturalistic scene of Paris as it was during the Dreyfus affair while giving a glimpse into what it was like to be a poet at that time. Cavafy’s original approach to poetry is what set him apart from his contemporaries. Readers may well leave this novel with a sincere desire to pick up a book of his poetry. A beautiful portrait of an aspiring poet.” ―Kirkus Reviews

“Illuminates an artist in ways that will please both those already familiar with Cavafy and those discovering this great poet of the past century.” — Edmund Keeley, author of Cavafy’s Alexandria and translator, with Philip Sherrard, of C. P. Cavafy: Collected Poems.

What’s Left of the Night by Ersi Sotiropoulos, translated by Karen Emmerich, published by New Vessel Press, will be released on October 2.

