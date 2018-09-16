Takakia: a Traditional Sweet Treat from Rhodes

Summer vacations in Greece offer a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the authentic Greek flavors and delicious traditional foods. With so many restrictions on what can be brought back to the United States, especially regarding foods and liquids, returning with recipes allows foodies to recreate the flavors and share them with family and friends wherever they happen to live.

Takakia are a traditional dessert from Rhodes reminiscent of baklava, but made with a distinct type of olive oil dough that is relatively …