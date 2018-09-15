Elevation of the Holy Cross Celebrated in Whitestone and Brooklyn (Videos)

NEW YORK – Across the globe, the faithful celebrated the Feast of the Elevation of the Holy Cross on September 14. The vespers service began the celebration the night before on September 13 at Holy Cross Church in Whitestone honoring the namesake feast of the community with His Eminence Metropolitan Theoktistos of Fokida presiding over the service with Fr. Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, presiding priest of the community, and many priests from area churches assisting.

Metropolitan Theoktistos spoke about the meaning of the holiday, noting the importance of the cross and referring to the Old Testament verses and the traditional history of the finding of the cross by St. Helen in the year 325. He thanked His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios and the community for inviting him to celebrate the Feast of the Elevation of the Holy Cross and gave his best wishes to all those present and those celebrating their name day.

Fr. Anagnostopoulos thanked Metropolitan Theoktistos and all the priests who assisted in the service, noting how they honored the community with their presence. He also offered his best wishes to all those celebrating their name day.

Many members of the community and Orthodox Christians were in attendance from all over the New York tri-state area for the vespers and the Divine Liturgy on September 14. A reception was held after the vespers under the tent set up in the church’s parking lot for the mini-festival to be held on September 15. A meal was also shared by everyone in attendance in the Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall of the church following the liturgy on Friday.

At Holy Cross in Bay Ridge, the faithful gathered for the vespers services which included the procession of the Holy Cross through the streets.