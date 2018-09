To revise the old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, I’m a fool.” That’s the 10-15 percent of Greeks who still believe Prime Minister and Looney Left SYRIZA leader Alexis “The Great Reneger” Tsipras isn’t a lying hypocrite who cut their pensions, raised their taxes and pushed their standard of living into the gutter – but who now promises to undo what he did.

If you believe that – and …