Obituaries in Greek-American Community

CHINONIS, JOHN

FENTON, MI (from the Flint Journal, published on Sept. 2) – John Dennis Chinonis, age 82, died Friday, August 31, 2018. Funeral service will be held 11AM Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 2245 East Baldwin Road, Grand Blanc. Visitation will be held 4PM -8PM Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton with a Trisagion service at 7PM. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Fenton. Those desiring may make contributions to Assumption Greek Orthodox Building Fund, 2245 E. Baldwin Rd. Grand Blanc, MI 48439. John was born in Skortsinou, Greece on November 8, 1935, the son of the late Dionysius and Panayiota (Yeotis) Chinonis. John immigrated to the United States in September, 1950 at the age of 14, where he traveled alone to live with his brother, Elias and sister-in-law, Katie from 1950 through 1970 in Flint, Michigan. He graduated from Flint Central High School, Flint Junior College (Mott CC), began Wayne State University Pharmacy School and graduated from the Ferris State University College of Pharmacy, where he also met the love of his life, Linda (Hall). John and Linda married on October 10, 1971. Having a successful business career as the owner of Franklin Pharmacy, Belsay Square Pharmacy and co-founder of YaYa’s Flame Broiled Chicken, all in Flint, Michigan, John devoted countless hours to giving back. Through his parish, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, he co-created the Assumption Greek Festival in 1975 which provided funding for the church for over 40 years, founded the Assumption Golf Tournament, established the Greater Flint Orthodox Endowment Fund, served on Parish Council and led the church’s efforts to the development and completion of the new, current site of the Assumption Church in Grand Blanc, MI. As an active member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), he served as National Chairman and National Advisor to the Sons of Pericles. He received the Ahepan of the Year Award and National Leadership Awards. Through his alma mater, Mott Community College, John received an honorary Degree in Community Leadership and sat on the Endowment Fund Committee. Through Ferris State University, John led numerous fundraising efforts, including the creation of the Ferris State University Alumni Golf Tournament. He also created the Pharmacist Assistance Personnel program, the first-ever licensed Michigan Pharmacist Association position of its kind. John received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Ferris State University. John’s other passions included hunting, snowmobiling and spending time with his wife and family at Durkee Lakes Hunt Club. He loved the game of golf and was a longtime member of Warwick Hills Country Club. Sitting in his deer blind at Durkee, sitting by the pool in St. Thomas, USVI, or riding his pontoon boat on Lake Fenton, grandchildren in sight, John would often say there’s no place he’d rather be. John is survived by his wife, Linda, children Dennis (Patricia) and Tom (Elizabeth), grandchildren Kate, CoCo, John, James and Kasey, brother Pano, sister Vaso (Hasoulas, late husband, Stephano), brothers-in-law Patrick (Joann) Hall and Michael (Linda) Hall and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Elias (Katie) and Constantine “Gus” (Sandra).

DOVAS, MICHAEL

JOLIET, IL (from The Herald-News,published on Sept. 5) – Michael Kostas Dovas, age 75, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. Born June 8, 1943 in Athens, Greece, he was the son of the late Kostandino and Maria Dovas. Michael served in the Hellenic Air Force and studied political science at Panteion University in Athens prior to emigrating to the United States in 1968. Michael was a long time member of Painters Local #33 and worked as a painter for the State of Illinois for over 30 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and will remain forever in our hearts. Spending time with his family, especially his precious grandchildren, was the most important thing in his life. Surviving are his beloved wife, Rena (nee Perdiou) Dovas of Joliet; two children, Kostas (Ourania) Dovas of Naperville, and Maria (Timothy) Schellhorn of Shorewood; five grandchildren, Michael Charles, Christopher Ryan and Stefanie Elizabeth Schellhorn, and Katerina Maria and Michael Kostas Dovas; two brothers, Georgios and DemitriDovas; one sister, VangelitsaHatzipanos; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Michael Dovas will be held Friday, September 7, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church for services at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Trisagion services at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.

HILL,EUGENIA

RALEIGH, NC (from The News & Observer,published on Sept. 4) – Eugenia D. Hill February 7, 1930 – September 1, 2018.Eugenia D. Hill, 88, of Raleigh, passed away on September 1, 2018. A native of Kalamata Greece, Eugenia was born February 7, 1930, to the late Demetris & Elefteria Iliopoulos. After moving to America, she established her residency in North Carolina, where she lived for the remainder of her life enjoying cooking, sewing, and gardening. In addition to her parents, Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband Tony Hill, a sister; Renee Costa, and brothers; Gus, George, and Nick Elliason. She is survived by her daughters; Rita T. Hill of Raleigh, Dena Hill of Raleigh, stepdaughter; Effie Jackson and husband Donnie of Raleigh, grandchildren; Aaron Bowen, and Sean Jackson, Sisters; ToulaKleitches of Charlotte, Vickie Georgiou of Raleigh, Aspasia Poulopouls, AgelaXiarkos, and Eleni Mouroufas, all of Greece. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church from 5–7 PM with the Trisagion Prayer Service at 6:30pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 5 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 5000 Leadmine Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612. Burial will immediately follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 5000 Leadmine Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd. Raleigh, NC.

HONDROGEN, THALIA

CONCORD, NH(from The Concord Monitor, published on Sept. 5) – On August 27, 2018, Thalia Hondrogen (Stavros), 93, a lifelong resident of Concord, and the loving mother of five, died peacefully with family by her side in San Rafael, Calif.Thalia was the first born of four children and grew up with her brothers and sister on Center Street. Her parents, George and Caliope (Siatravans) Stavros emigrated from Greece in the early 1900s. In 1942 she graduated from Concord High School and then worked at local banks and volunteered with the USO. She volunteered as a reading teacher and librarian at Broken Ground School, and later volunteered at the Concord Senior Center. Thalia was immersed in Greek culture both at home and at the church where her parents were founding members. At Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church she taught Sunday School, sang in and sometimes directed the choir, and for many years she lead the Ladies Philoptochos Society. In 2000, she was recognized by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese for her outstanding and lifelong service. She was proud of her heritage and loved Greek culture, cuisine, language, dancing, and being of service to her community. In 1949 Thalia married Nicholas Hondrogen of Manchester. They settled into an old, farmhouse at 78 Mountain Road, in East Concord. In that house, which they renovated themselves, they raised their five children. Each spring, Thalia and Nick planted a large and bountiful vegetable garden. Their garden inspired Thalia’s cooking. She was an excellent cook and baker specializing in traditional Greek cuisine. Her canning, drying, and cold storage could sustain the family throughout the winter months. They hosted many large family gatherings and the old farmhouse was the hub for their extended family, especially during the holidays. Thalia was also a long time member of the East Concord Garden Club and there were always flowers in and around her home. While tending her garden and raising her children Thalia also cared for her mother-in-law, Katherin, who lived with them for ten years. She also cared for her mother, Caliope; sister-in-law Aphrodite Kearns; helped out any friend or neighbor in need; and supported the elders in the church. Thalia loved the outdoors and imparted this love to her children. She skied both downhill and cross-country into her late 80s. She loved the ocean and body surfed at Salisbury Beach with her family. She continued her love of the cold Atlantic, body surfing with her grandchildren at Wells Beach, Maine. She fully appreciated and was grateful for the beauty she found in life and in nature. Thalia took wonder in wildlife. She enjoyed watching the birds outside her kitchen, and she was delighted when she met the neighborhood moose. As Thalia became less independent, she spent a few years living with her children. In the last months of her life she lived at L’Chaim House in San Rafael, Calif., where she received daily visits from her children and their families; all of whom are grateful for the wonderful care and support of the staff. Thalia made friends everywhere she went, and we will all miss her optimism, gracious style, her charm, and her beauty. After 48 years of marriage, Thalia was widowed when Nicholas died in 1997. In 2007 her eldest son, Nicholas Jr. died. Now she leaves her brothers: Arthur and his wife Dawn Stavros of Canterbury; Dino Stavros of Kennebunkport, Maine; and her sister Bessie and her husband, Douglas Perthel of Boulder City, Nev. Thalia also leaves her children, John (Ann Sartwell) of Pelham, Mass.; granddaughters, Kathrine (Andrew Peterson) and Terra; Althea of San Francisco; Penelope (Scott Tseckares) of San Anselmo, Calif., and granddaughter Melina; Dina (Clark Cole), grandchildren Cosmo and Demeter of Alameda, Calif.; and many nephews and nieces. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 7, at Waters Funeral Home 50 South Main Street, Concord. The Trisagion service will be at 5 p.m. The funeral mass will take place on Saturday, September 8 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 68 North State Street, Concord. Burial to follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thalia’s name to Hospice by The Bay, 17 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Larkspur, CA 94939.

KAKISSIS,SOTERIOS

TOLEDO, OH (from the Toledo Blade, published on Sept. 6) – Soterios J. Kakissis M.D.passed away quietly at his home on September 3, 2018. He was born on the 3rd of February in Kalamata, Greece in 1934. He lived in Kalamata through high school where he received an award of excellence. Being an A student, he earned a scholarship to attend the American College in Athens for a year. He then applied to the Polytechnic and Medical Schools. He was accepted into both but decided to pursue his career in medicine. He served his military obligation as a Medical Officer in the Greek army for 2 years. Upon completion of his army tour, he served a residency in Orthopedic Surgery in Athens. Soteri’s doctoral dissertation in 1968 was “Contribution in the Study and Management of the Vertebrae and Disks” which was published. He came to the United States in 1968 to join his physician cousin in Houston, Texas. In 1969 he moved to Toledo, Ohio and began his internship at St. Charles Hospital where he met Dr. Paul Raglow, his friend for life. Soteris married Aphrodite (Titi) Archimandritou in 1970 and they moved to Dearborn, Michigan where he did his residency in Radiology at Oakwood Hospital. After completing his residency, they returned to Toledo where Soteris joined his friend Dr. Raglow at Radiological Associates where he remained until his retirement. Soteris was an intellectual and avid reader. He read all the Greek philosophers and could recite Homer. He was well taught by his loving parents who were both teachers. He was well-read in many disciplines and was known as the “encyclopedia” for questions from family and friends. Soteris was a very generous man to his family, his relatives and his friends. He loved and took great pride in his garden and flowers, his Greek music, especially the great Greek composers Thodorakis and Hatzidakis. Most of all, he loved his wife of 48 years, Aphrodite (Titi) and adored his 2 daughters Argyro “Argy” (Yanni Pantazis) and Sophia (Johnny Kelly). Soteri’s wish was to be cremated and have his ashes placed at the root of a male cypress tree in Greece. He is also survived by his sister, Anna (Stefanos) Patrelakis; niece, Joanna Patrelakis; nephew, Nikos Patrelakis; brother, Tassos (Litsa) Kakissis; nephew, YannisKakissis and grandnephew, StefanosPatrelakis, all living in Greece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Yannis and Argyro and his sister, NitsaMantjari. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date. Tributes in lieu of flowers are to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 740 N. Superior St., Toledo or Cherry Street Mission at 105 17th St., Toledo, Ohio 43604. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

KRETSEDEMAS,GEORGE

MESA, AZ (from The Arizona Republic, published on Sept. 5) –George N. Kretsedemas of Mesa – Age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born to the late Nicholas N. and Konstantina G. Kretsedemas on September 1, 1931, in PeletaKynourias, Arcadia, Greece. He immigrated to the United States on Jan. 9, 1947 and settled in Birmingham, AL. George attended public school in Birmingham where he learned the English language and the history of America. George also learned the restaurant business while working at a local bakery. In 1955, George moved to Winslow, AZ to become co-owner and manager, with his two brothers, of the Falcon Restaurant and Lounge on historic Route 66. The Demos Brothers managed the Falcon Restaurant for 43 years until their retirement in 1998. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sophia: children Nicholas Kretsedemas (Marie) of San Tan Valley, AZ; Tina St. Cyr (Chris) of Elizabeth, CO; Effie Cecchini (Michael) of Bay, City, MI; Plato Kretsedemas of Mesa, AZ and Georgia Padilla (Darrell) of Flagstaff,AZ; one brother Jim Kretsedemas (Katherine) of Chandler, AZ; four sisters-in-law Enid Kretsedemas of Marietta, GA; Tammy Kretsedemas of Flagstaff, AZ; PolyxeniTsoulos (Dennis) of Gold Coast, Queensland; DionisiaVassiliou (John) of San Bernardino, CA; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his younger brothers Alexander Kretsedemas and Pete Kretsedemas; and an infant sister. A viewing will be on Friday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m. with Trisagion service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Rt 66, in Flagstaff. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 8 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 224 S. Kendrick St, in Flagstaff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Flagstaff, P.O. Box 2164 Flagstaff, AZ 86003. For full obit go to www.norvelowensmortuary.com.