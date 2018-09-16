THE NYSPCC 2018 Food & Wine Gala Takes Place November 6

NEW YORK – On Tuesday, November 6, The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) will hold its annual Food & Wine Gala at the Metropolitan Club, 1 East 60th St. in Manhattan. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception and wine tasting at 6:30 PM, followed by a dinner and special program.

The event features an exclusive menu curated by renowned Chef Costas Spiliadis of estiatorio Milos in New York City. The evening will be hosted by Deborah Norville, Anchor of Inside Edition and member of The NYSPCC Children’s Council.

Proceeds of the Food & Wine Gala support The NYSPCC’s Trauma Recovery Program which offers a specialized therapeutic program for children, ages 5-18, who have experienced physical or sexual abuse, neglect, traumatic bereavement, or who have witnessed family violence and Safe Touches, a child sexual abuse prevention workshop for children in grades K-3.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit: www.nyspcc.org/galatickets18.

The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) is the first — and one of the most highly respected — child protective agencies in the world. Founded in 1875, the NYSPCC helps the most vulnerable children of our community recover from trauma. And, more importantly, it helps prevent child abuse through its work with parents, teachers, children and foster care agencies. More than a century since its founding, The NYSPCC’s amazing work is used as a model for child abuse prevention centers across the nation. The NYPSCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over two million children and has educated over 47,000 professionals working with children on child abuse and neglect issues. www.nyspcc.org.