What Have We Learned?

By Dr Constantina Michalos September 15, 2018

FILE - Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. ( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON, TX – Classes resumed at Santa Fe High School on August 20.Since the mass shooting on May 18th that left 10 people dead, Gov. Greg Abbott conducted roundtable discussions and, in a School Safety Action Plan Summary released on August 30, announced plans that included: funding mental health screenings and services in order to identify at-risk students before an event; increasing the number of counselors in schools, armed school marshals in classrooms, and a general law enforcement presence on …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *