What Have We Learned?

HOUSTON, TX – Classes resumed at Santa Fe High School on August 20.Since the mass shooting on May 18th that left 10 people dead, Gov. Greg Abbott conducted roundtable discussions and, in a School Safety Action Plan Summary released on August 30, announced plans that included: funding mental health screenings and services in order to identify at-risk students before an event; increasing the number of counselors in schools, armed school marshals in classrooms, and a general law enforcement presence on …