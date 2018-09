Jamie Dimon is a Greek American, though he doesn’t … advertise it. He is also the Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in America.

In any event this Greek American- yes he is- seems to be jealous of the glory of President Trump.

Dimon, judging by his recent comments, seems to imagine himself president of the United States, apparently thinking if Trump was elected, than why not he?

The affliction of Greece – where everyone thinks he can become a Cabinet minister …