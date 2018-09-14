Kostantinos Mallas on NY Metro Super Lawyers List for Sixth Consecutive Year

BROOKLYN – Kostantinos Mallas, Partner, Georgaklis & Mallas PLLC, has been recognized by the New York Metro Super Lawyers list for the sixth year in a row. Acknowledged in the practice areas of Personal Injury — General: Plaintiff and Personal Injury — Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff, Mr. Mallas is among an exclusive elite of no more than 5% of other lawyers in New York State selected by Super Lawyers.

Before being named to the New York Metro Super Lawyers list for the first time in 2013, Mallas was named a “Rising Star” in 2011 and 2012. Only 2.5% of all attorneys in the state are named “Rising Stars.”

Mallas currently heads up the firm’s personal injury department. His most notable accomplishment was his representation of a man awarded $18.6 million for his injuries, of which $16 million was for pain and suffering with the remainder directed toward past and future medical bills — the largest affirmed pain and suffering jury verdict in New York State to date.

Prior to founding the firm, Mallas was an Associate at Sullivan, Papain, Block, McGrath & Cannavo PC and held the same position at Crasto & Associates PC. He is admitted to practice law in New York and before the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York. Mallas has lectured young lawyers on trial techniques for the New York State Trial Lawyers Institute and is an active member of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, National Trial Lawyers, Hellenic Lawyers Association, Nathan Sobel Kings County Inns of Court and Bay Ridge Lawyers Association.

Mallas received his Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies and his Juris Doctor from St. John’s University. He is an active member of many civic organizations, including the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, where he had previously served as President for his local chapter.

More information on Georgaklis & Mallas is available by phone 718-238-2400 and online: gmlawny.com.