The 4th GastronomyKos Festival in Kardamena (Video)

KARDAMENA – The 4th GastronomyKos Festival took place in Kardamena, Kos, on August 27, with crowds flocking to sample the local Greek cuisine and wines, free of charge. Fruits and vegetables from area farms were on display for all to admire. Chefs from the local hotels and resorts prepared traditional favorites for residents and tourists to enjoy. The line for souvlakia stretched for probably what was the length of a football field.

Booths were set up where local producers of olive oil, honey, cheeses, and wines also presented their samples for free.

Among the foods to try, the traditional wine-soaked cheese krasotyri, the classic Greek dessert yogurt with honey, and the very strong honey tsipouro, thankfully dispensed in very small cups.

Skin care products made from the natural ingredients of the island were also on display and available to sample.

The festival also featured traditional Greek music and dance. The fantastic dancers from the town of Kefalos, Kos, also performed several dances at the event, including the famous dance of the island, the sousta, and pulled members of the audience up to join the dance.