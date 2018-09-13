Kotzias Says Cyprus Unity Talks Need Preparations

ATHENS – Having written a book about the collapsed Cyprus unity talks, a problem vexing diplomats for four decades, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said talks to find answer won’t resume unless the Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot side are better prepared.

“We have to see whether there really is a will and a chance for meaningful and productive solutions,” he told reporters after his meeting with United Nations temporary Special Envoy to Cyprus Jane Holl Lute.

She took over after her predecessor, Norway’s Espen Barth Eide – who Kotzias largely blamed for the breakdown of talks in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, quit, the latest in a long line of negotiators to throw up their hands after getting the two sides to settle the dispute.

The island has been divided since an unlawful 1974 invasion which saw Turkey, in two waves, seize and still occupy the northern third.

The last round of talks fell apart when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci insisted on keeping an army in the occupied territory and demanded the right to militarily intervene again when they wanted.

That led Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to walk away from the table but he’s said he’s willing to go back – if Turkey and Akinci drop their military demands and abide by guidelines offered by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was at the Swiss debacle.

Kotzias said he told Lute that the main obstacle is Turkey’s occupation in a European Union country, at the same time it wants to join the bloc but also refuses to recognize the legitimate government and bars its ships and planes.

“I told her that the main issue for the Greek Cypriots is to feel secure on their island,” he said, adding that this means the “scrapping of the so-called treaties of guarantees and alliance,” said Kathimerini. Greece, along with Turkey and the United Kingdom, the former Colonial ruler which still has a base on the island, offer security, along with a UN peacekeeping force.

Kotzias piled on when he said Eide wasn’t prepared enough and had essentially favored Turkey by working to play both sides of the middle against each other in Greece and Cyprus and that the diplomat didn’t fully understand the consequences of changing the current policy of having Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom be guarantors of security on the island.

In his book, Cyprus 2015-2018: Three Years That Changed the Cyprus Problem in which Kotzias shared unpublished letters he sent Eide, he took shots at the envoy, according to the news website 24/7 that published a preface.

“In the Cyprus problem negotiations, particularly during the two international conferences, a unique problem had come up: contrary to the UN Secretary General, his special envoy who managed to keep his post from the previous leadership, had not made a contribution to good preparation, but he also failed to appreciate the importance and weight of the issue of guarantees and military occupation to the whole solution of the Cyprus problem.”

Kotzias also wrote that Eide was “forging connections with journalists in Cyprus and even more so in Greece in order to conduct opposition politics on the two government,” adding that he did not do the same in Turkey.