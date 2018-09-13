SNF Supports the Free Theater of War Productions’ Performances at Harlem Stage

Beginning on September 13th, 2018, Harlem Stage will present five-week run of free performances of Theater of War Production’s “Antigone in Ferguson”, exclusively supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Translated and directed by Bryan Doerries, who is an SNF Public Artist in Residence, and composed by Phil Woodmore, the project fuses a dramatic reading by leading actors of excerpts from Sophocles’ Greek tragedy with live choral music performed by a choir of activists, police officers, youth, and concerned citizens from Ferguson and New York City. The performance is the catalyst for panel and audience-driven discussions on race and social justice, the core component of the event. The multifaceted production offers a glimpse not only into the effects of the tragedy in Brown’s local community, but also the trauma of police violence and racial injustice in communities of color in New York and across the nation.

The presentation features a rotating roster of acclaimed actors, including Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), who will reprise the role she portrayed in the premiere of Antigone in Ferguson, first presented on the stage of Michael Brown’s high school near Ferguson, in 2016. Other cast members include: Paul Giamatti (Billions), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU), Tate Donovan (Damages, Manchester By The Sea), Adepero Oduye (12 Years a Slave), Chris Noth (Sex and the City) Frankie Faison (The Wire) and Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent).

This performance was previously showcased at the 2017 Summer Nostos Festival and SNF’s International Conference.

Acknowledging the innovative nature as well as the significant social impact of the team’s work, the SNF has been supporting Theater of War Productions from its early beginning. In that spirit, SNF has, since March 2017, renewed its support by exclusively funding the realization of artistic events, taking place within the next two years in more than 60 locations in the greater area of New York.

More information about the performances at Harlem Stage can be found here.

Source: https://www.snf.org/en/newsroom/news/2018/09/free-theater-of-war-productions%E2%80%99-performances-at-harlem-stage,-exclusively-supported-by-snf/