Three Injured from Landslide at Zakynthos Beach Navagio

ZAKYNTHOS, Greece – Greek authorities have sent fire department rescue crews accompanied by a sniffer dog to a popular secluded beach on the western island of Zakynthos after a landslide Thursday in the cove caused at least one injury.

Local media said witnesses reported that a large rock initially fell from a cliff into the sea at Navagio Beach, or Shipwreck Beach, on the northwestern coast of the island, creating a large wave that capsized small boats.

The cove, accessible only by sea, features limestone cliffs towering above the beach of white sand and crystalline water made famous by the wreckage of a small cargo ship washed up on the beach since the 1980s. The spot is popular with tourists and locals, who get to the cove either on small tourist or private boats.

Authorities were seeking to determine whether there were any people missing. The fire department said it had sent 18 rescuers accompanied by a sniffer dog, while a further nine-person crew was heading to the site by helicopter.

The coast guard said later that those who had headed to the beach on tourist boats had all been accounted for.

One foreign woman was injured and transported to hospital, the coast guard said, adding that the beach was evacuated and boats were banned from approaching the cove until further notice.