Greek Pension Cuts Reversal Fate Set for November, Tsipras’ Too

ATHENS – Greek pensioner should know by November whether Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras will renege on them yet again and backtrack a promise to halt more cuts he agreed to impose starting Jan. 1, 2019.

With the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($378.9 billion) on Aug. 20, Tsipras said his hands were free from conditions to which he agreed in order to get a third rescue package in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($99.95 billion), including stopping additional pension cuts.

But the country’s lenders, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) said he must adhere to the agreement and not renege on them they way he did on voters.

Envoys from the Troika were in Athens to review the progress of reforms to which he agreed after breaking his anti-austerity pledges and with scrutiny of the economy to go on for years despite his claims to the contrary there was a “clean exit” from the bailouts.

A decision on whether the government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) can reverse the cuts will be decided by Eurozone ministers in November, said Kathimerini.

According to a government official cited by the Athens-Macedonia news agency, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Alternate Minister Giorgos Houliarakis said there could be a surplus in 2019 some 700 million euros ($813.58 million) more than expected, which would mean there’s enough money to stop the pension cuts.

That surplus, however, doesn’t include interest on the debt nor the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprise, social security and some military expenditures and is being built by delaying or stopping payments to people owed money by the state, who unwittingly would be subsidizing the pensioners if cuts aren’t made.

“The government can enforce the counter-measures over the next four years, something that will offer more fiscal breathing space,” the official added as Tsipras has also promised to roll back Value Added Taxes (VAT) he imposed along with cutting the hated ENFIA property tax surcharge he said he’d end but continued, and hiked.

Talks were said to have focused on the fiscal impact of halting the pension cuts, which Tsipras desperately wants to do with his popularity plummeting and elections required to be held by October, 2019 and the major rival New Democracy building double-digit leads.

The government must also meet a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which Tsipras earlier said was nearly impossible but now said can happen as he seeks to cling to power.

Tsipras said in an interview with Euronews that if Greece meets its fiscal targets that, “We may void a measure that is needless as well as against growth and non-structural,” although he had agreed to it as necessary and needed for growth and was structural.

Asked what will happen if Greece fails to make its targets, Tsipras responded that Greece must find a way to meet them although so far that means not paying state debtors for a time although the IMF said it will not approve stopping the pension cuts and that if Tsipras goes ahead anyway it could put in jeopardy a debt relief deal giving Greece until 2060 to repay the loans.

In an interview with Capital.gr, ESM chief Klaus Regling also said the pension cuts must proceed, laying the groundwork for what would be bad news for Tsipras with elections coming.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who has been more lenient with Greece, also took a tougher line on the pension cuts, telling Kathimerini that, “The measures agreed have to be implemented.”