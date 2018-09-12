Lynn, MA’s St. George Festival Draws Thousands

LYNN, MA – Thousands of Greeks and non-Greeks alike from Lynn, MA, Boston, other New England cities, and as far away as Albany, NY visited the Greek Festival of the historic parish of St. George in Lynn over Labor Day weekend.

Fr. George Tsoukalas presiding priest 22 years and counting, welcomed everyone with open arms and heart. He told The National Herald that “here is the combination of both Constantinople and Greece, they are our two legs.” He expressed the warm wish that “His All Holiness Ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew visit America, to bring his love, to unite us, and to show the prestige of the Church to his ecclesiastical Eparchy in America.We invite His All Holiness to come and Liturgize here at St. George in Lynn. We will welcome and embrace him as our father and to also embrace us, we (the Churches of America) are in pain.”

He said the St. George festival is “excellent. We work hard to keep everything that you see here. Our congregants are dedicated to our Greek traditions and customs.”

He said “of course” the parish is united, and added that “priests are heroes because we have given a sacred promise to sustain the Orthodox faith and Hellenic tradition.”

Parish Council President Costas Speliakos said “the parish is doing very well, we have a good priest, and everyone here works very hard. We thank The National Herald that honors us and recognizes us in the society.”

Ecumenical Patriarchate Archon Constantine Sideridis said “the festival does very well; we have a lot visitors approximately 10,000-15,000,good weather. This year we have a big tent, which helps a lot. We all wait for the festival every year. And the parish does well, Fr. George is very good, he helps us a lot.”

Demetris Skalkos said “it is a blessing of God that we all work with love for the good of our parish”. Demetris Diantzikis said “we organize the best festival in New England.”Angelo Lagonakis said ‘the festival is exceptional, a good turnout; I like the big tent this year. This is my parish. I was baptized here, I was married here and so were my sisters.

Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England President Vasilios Kafkas told TNH that “we are here with relatives and friends; it is one of the biggest festivals of New England.”

John Polydouris from Albany, NY said “I come to the festival every year. My mother was born in the next town called Salem in 1920, and she was the first Greek-American teacher in the Albany area.”