Hellas: A  Modern Prometheus in the Aftermath of the Memorandum-Era

After eight long and grueling years, Greece “exited” the hated memorandum-era last month, having arguably sustained greater damage from the medicine that its lenders and European partners dished out than from the economic ails it was meant to cure in the first place. During this period, the nation lost 25 percent of its GDP. Unemployment, which skyrocketed to a quarter of the population, is still over 20 percent, with many of the jobs created to reduce that eye soar merely …