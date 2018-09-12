Letter to the Editor: On Patriarchate Allowing Remarriage of Widowed Priests

To the Editor:

I was pleased to see the story on September 8, “Patriarchate Allows Widowed/Abandoned Priests to Remarry,” after reading about the plight of widowed priests like Fr. Basil Papanikolaou who wrote about “A Different Kind of Abuse in the Greek Orthodox Church” in a letter which appeared in the January 6 issue.

It will be a comfort to those who have devoted their lives to serving the spiritual needs of the community and would like to continue to do so with a spouse by their side.

The decision shows that the Patriarchate is willing to make changes when presented with a reasonable case for change. It’s about time.

Costas V. Perdikopoulos

San Diego, CA