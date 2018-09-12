Philotimo Scholarship Competition for Greek-American Students

WASHINGTON – The Washington, D. C. Oxi Day Foundation is offering the following scholarships to five Greek-American students (Grades 6-12) who best describe “philotimo.”

First Place: $2,000 scholarship and an invitation to the Foundation’s October 25 black tie gala in Washington, DC, where the winner will be recognized

Second Place: $1,000 scholarship (two)

Third Place: $500 scholarship (two)

To apply:

1. Watch the Foundation’s video ‘The Greek Secret’ on the subject of philotimo at https://www.oxidayfoundation.org/philotimo/the-greek-secret/

2. In 500 words, or less, answer one of the following questions:

• What does philotimo mean to you?

• What are some extraordinary examples of philotimo that you have seen?

• What are some of the things you can do in your daily life to exhibit philotimo?

• How can philotimo improve your life?

3. Submit your answer to the Foundation via email at info@oxidayfoundation.org by Friday, October 5