We Must Hail Greece’s Herculean Efforts, Juncker Says to EU Parliament

BRUSSELS(ANA/M. Aroni)- European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday praised Greece’s Herculean efforts, while addressing the European Parliament.

Juncker noted that Greece has succeeded in concluding the stability programme and can stand on its own feet again. “We must hail the Greek people’s Herculean efforts, efforts that some Europeans still continue to underestimate,” he said. “I always supported Greece, its dignity and its role in Europe, and specifically its remaining in the eurozone. I am proud of all these things,” he added.