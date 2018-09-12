Dr. George Sirrakos Receives Kutztown University’s John P. Schellenberg Award

KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Dr. George Sirrakos, associate professor and department chair of Secondary Education, has been awarded the John P. Schellenberg Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at Kutztown University.

Sirrakos teaches courses in education research, multicultural education, education foundations, education psychology, methods of science instruction and other courses. His research interests include fostering equity in education, creating opportunities for students to inform the teaching and learning process, and cross-national studies of learning environments. He is a chapter contributor and co-editor of the recently published book, Between the World and the Urban Classroom, and has also authored several other book chapters and journal articles.

Sirrakos earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Stony Brook University, a Master of Science in Science Education from Lehman College and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Education from Curtin University. He has taught at KU for 5 years. Prior to KU, he was a science educator for the New York City Department of Education and taught science at the Dresden International School in Dresden, Germany.

The John P. Schellenberg Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching and Learning was established by John P. Schellenberg, emeriti professor of physical science, as well as other faculty, alumni and friends to recognize an early career faculty member who has demonstrated outstanding work.