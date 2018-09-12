ATHENS – There are places in Athens one should not venture after hours, but that is the case with capital cities all over the world. In the past 20 years Athens has become world class, with attractions year round, but not only thanks to remarkable new venues like the Acropolis Museum and the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center.

Athens has modernized without losing its charm – the Metro is absolutely essential – because every neighborhood in Athens invites you to more than one plateia or square, often crowned with statues and monuments of historical significance, and always surrounded by wonderful cafes or restaurants.

In Koukaki, brimming with artists’ ateliers as well as restaurants and bars, there is the nice To Potami café. Most of the year the fun and food service spills out across a narrow street crisscrossed with light bulbs into a park, but even inside during the winter patrons enjoy well-selected international music – often American.

In the square surrounding the Russian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity near Syntagma, every Thursday night the By the Glass Athens café presents the international stylings of the fine Greek musicians of the BET band – Katerina Andreadaki, Harris Hatziioannou, and Vassilis Giannopoulos.

Every neighborhood in Athens has something worth exploring.

