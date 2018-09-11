Greek-American Chris Pappas Won the Race in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District

MANCHESTER – Greek-American Chris Pappas, 38, has won the race in Tuesday’s elections for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Pappas had been viewed as one of two front-runners in Tuesday’s crowded primary election field. The other, former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan, moved to New Hampshire last year and raised more money than all the other candidates combined.

Pappas is a former state lawmaker who is serving his third term on the governor’s Executive Council and runs a family restaurant in Manchester. He had the backing of the state’s two U.S. senators and said he is grounded in the issues that voters care about.

The 1st District seat covers much of the eastern half of the state. It’s being left vacant by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is stepping down after four non-consecutive terms.

Born and raised in Manchester, Chris Pappas is a small business owner and community-minded leader who has taken a principal role in addressing some of New Hampshire’s most pressing challenges. From creating new jobs to confronting the opioid crisis and ensuring the delivery of quality, affordable health care for every Granite Stater, Chris has earned a reputation as a results-driven leader. A proud product of Manchester public schools, Chris has dedicated his involvement in public service to putting people before politics to deliver progress and opportunity to families in every community across our state.

After graduating Harvard College in 2002, Chris returned to New Hampshire to help run his family’s business, the Puritan Backroom Restaurant. He began his public service to the community by winning election as a State Representative in 2002, serving two terms, and was subsequently elected to two terms as the Treasurer of Hillsborough County. Since 2013, Chris has represented District 4 on the New Hampshire Executive Council, which spans 19 communities in Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford counties.

Chris can be found most days at the Puritan where, as co-owner, he manages the restaurant’s day-to-day business and more than 230 employees. As the fourth generation of his family to run the iconic community gathering place, Chris knows–like most small business owners–that his role goes far beyond the office. More often than not, he can be found working alongside kitchen staff making ice cream and cutting feta cheese or on the dining room floor helping clear tables and greet customers. In April 2017, Chris and his family welcomed leaders and friends from across the state to celebrate the restaurant’s 100th anniversary as a Manchester landmark.

When he’s not serving his constituents or restaurant patrons, Chris is deeply involved in the local community and is an active member of several non-profit boards. In his free time, Chris tries to run a few miles every day, travel as much as possible, and spend time with family.

On the Issues

As a member of the Executive Council, Chris helped lead the fight to expand Medicaid to 50,000 Granite State working families, bringing $2.5 billion in new federal funds into our state’s economy. He has been one of New Hampshire’s strongest advocates for modernizing our transportation infrastructure, including developing commuter rail to Boston. Chris has fought back against extreme attacks on women’s health, casting critical votes to keep Planned Parenthood centers funded to provide basic, vital health services for women and families.

Chris has been a leading voice in New Hampshire’s response to the opioid epidemic, the most serious public health challenge in generations. As an Executive Councilor, he took action to secure millions of dollars in funding for substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery programs; provide support for local law enforcement through Operation Granite Hammer; and extend insurance coverage for substance use disorder treatment to 140,000 Granite Staters.

Chris is running for Congress so he can bring his work ethic and understanding of local concerns to Washington. He knows our economy–and democracy–are tilted toward special interests and those at the top, and he will be a steadfast champion of the people, communities, and Main Street businesses that make New Hampshire the best state to call home.