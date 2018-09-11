Greek Teachers Association Farewell to Dr. Thaleia Chatzigiannoglou (Vid & Pics)

ΑSTORIA – Greek Teachers Association “Prometheus” honored Dr. Thaleia Chatzigiannoglou Director of Educational Affairs for the Greek Consulate in New York with a farewell dinner at the Dionysos Restaurant in Astoria. Dr. Chatzigiannoglou leaves for Greece after three years of service.

At the dinner, which took place on September 9, the Board of Directors of “Prometheus,” Deputy Coordinator George Stathopoulos, teachers, principals, and other official guests were present.

“Prometheus” President Demosthenes Triantafillou praised the work and contribution of Dr. Chatzigiannoglou and wished her the best in Greece.

“In the three years of her tenure, she contributed a great deal in the field of Greek education. She taught free of charge the first four-month educational program of two hours at the Holy Ascension School in Fairview, NJ which was organized by ‘Prometheus,’” he said.

She taught free of charge the second four-month educational program, a continuation of the first.

She contributed to the Office’s awarding of program attendance certificates for the Feast of Hellenic Letters organized by “Prometheus” in honor of Alexandros Papadiamantis in February 2017 at the St. Demetrios High School library in Astoria.

She was the trainer for 150 teachers at the seminar on Long Island organized by Mrs. Maria Makedon’s office.

Recently, on Sunday, September 3, she taught at the pedagogical seminar at the Greek School of the Church of Our Saviour community in Rye, on the subject of teaching Greek as a second language and good preparation of the teacher.

She supported many educational events including the 40th anniversary of “Prometheus” in February 2016, in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios and the Minister of Education of Greece Theodosis Pelegrinis.

Dr. Chatzigiannoglou thanked the Association for the honor and also thanked all those who supported her during her tenure.

She said, “I’m leaving for Greece with the best impressions from the Hellenes Abroad and the Greek schools in the United States. Community schools perform a sacred task and need the support of all. The new generation must be taught and become familiar with the Greek language, customs, traditions, and the culture of the homeland. Also very important is the training of those who teach in Greek schools. The better prepared and equipped the teachers are, the better they can perform their sacred task.”

The future of Greek teachers in Greek schools was among the topics of discussion at the dinner.

It was decided that “Prometheus” in cooperation with the Center for the Greek Language will implement a training program on the teaching of Greek as a second language in the Diaspora schools.

This electronic program, titled “Diadromes” (“Routes”), lasts 9 months. Upon completion, the teacher will receive a certificate of learning.

The program costs for the selected teachers will be covered by the Demosthenes and Barbara Triantafyllou Foundation.

Lessons start on September 17 and teachers who are interested in joining should contact Meropi Kyriacou e-mail: meropikyriacou@gmail.com, or President Triantafillou at 551-574 -2781.