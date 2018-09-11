Kammenos: We will Do Everything Possible to Complete Our Four-Year Term

THESSALONIKI – “We will do everything possible to avoid a clash and to complete our government’s four-year term” said Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader and Defence Minister Panos Kammenos on Tuesday, in reply to an Athens-Macedonian News Agency question during his press conference at the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

“If the Prespes Agreement comes to parliament, we do not have the mandate or the right to hand over the name Macedonia,” stated Kammenos.

In that case, Kammenos said he will table three proposals to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. One will be for a referendum, the second for a vote held in parliament after the end of the present government’s term and the third will be general elections.

However, Kammenos estimated that the Prespes Agreement will not come to the Greek parliament for ratification before the end of the summer in 2019 and he called on main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to state his position on the issue.