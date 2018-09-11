Debra Sinodinos Honors Her Cousin at World Trade Center Site

NEW YORK (AP) — Families of people who died during the September 11 terrorist attacks are gathering at New York’s World Trade Center site.

Thousands of victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday’s ceremony in Lower Manhattan.

Debra Sinodinos (sih-noh-DEE’-nohs) was there to honor her cousin Peter Carroll, a New York City firefighter.

Their extended family gathered for the ceremony, including two of Peter’s sons — one who’s a firefighter and another who’s in training.

Sinodinos says it’s better to commemorate the day there than to sit around “being depressed.”

She’s pleased with the construction of the memorial and buildings at the World Trade Center. She calls the progress “amazing.”