Malliotakis, Greek-American Legislators Attend Thessaloniki International Fair Honoring USA

New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, Wyoming State Senator Stephen Pappas and Rhode Island State Senator Lou Raptakis formed a bipartisan delegation of Greek-American legislators who made an official visit to Greece this past weekend to attend the Thessaloniki International Fair at which the United States was this year’s honored country.

“The elected officials joined United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, United States Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt and 55 companies from the United States to strengthen economic ties between Greece and the United States,” according to Malliotakis press release.

Additionally, the legislators met with various ministers of the Greek government, as well as Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, to discuss security and defense concerns. Senator Pappas, Senator Raptakis and Assemblywoman Malliotakis are all members of the World Hellenic Inter-parliamentary Association, a diaspora organization comprised of elected officials of Greek descent who serve in legislatures and parliaments around the world.

“As members of the World Hellenic Inter-parliamentary Association, we are working together to help Greece overcome its financial crisis and enhance the mutually beneficial economic ties between the United States and Greece. This trade fair showcasing the innovations of 55 American companies serves to strengthen the relationship between the two nations and brings new investment to Greece, as well as tax dollars and jobs to the American economy,” said Malliotakis of her visit.