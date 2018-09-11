NBA® 2K19, Featuring the “Greek Freak”, is Now Available Worldwide

NEW YORK (BUSINESS WIRE)- 2K is proud to announce that NBA® 2K19 is now available to fans across the globe. Celebrating 20 years of redefining what sports gaming can be, from best-in-class graphics and gameplay to groundbreaking game modes and an immersive open-world “Neighborhood,” NBA 2K19 continues to push limits as it brings gaming one step closer to real-life basketball excitement and culture.

“ NBA 2K19 represents the culmination of over two decades of development and innovation from the development team at Visual Concepts,” said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts. “It’s exciting to be at the forefront of sports gaming by evolving the franchise year after year, and we can’t wait for our community to experience it for themselves.”

NBA 2K19 features improvements and additions to all aspects of the game, ranging from a more immersive MyCAREER, to a redesigned MyTEAM, to an increasingly dynamic Neighborhood, all of which are tied together by a soundtrack produced by one of the most talked about musical artists, Travis Scott. NBA 2K19 promises to be developer Visual Concepts’ most ambitious product to date, with the key aim to provide the most well-rounded basketball simulation experience possible.

NBA 2K19 delivers dynamic new features including:

Take Control with Takeover: Harness your MyPLAYER’s full basketball potential with the new Takeover feature. Unlock special moves and abilities never before seen on the court, or activate Team Takeover and unleash the power of your full squad.

Run the Neighborhood: You won’t want to miss a single day in the updated Neighborhood. Make a name for yourself on the court, at the Under Armour Cages, and during live events on the block. Ball until dawn with new day to night transitions, walk on at the Jordan Rec Center, or get the old Crew back together for exciting 3 on 3 streetball action.

MyTEAM: Create your very first MyPLAYER card, and ball with LeBron, Kobe, and the rest of your collection in a variety of competitive modes. MyTEAM players can now test their skills in the NBA 2K19 MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament, which will run October 13, 2018-February 13, 2019. The tournament will be played using the new MyTEAM Unlimited Mode, which features 5-on-5 NBA-style gameplay and allows users to choose any 13 cards from their Collection.

All New MyCAREER: From Neighborhood legend to global phenomenon. The original career story mode returns with an all-new, immersive narrative charting your journey from China to the G League and eventually the NBA. Featuring an all-star cast, endorsements tied to your popularity, and new team chemistry elements that allow you to dominate the hardwood.

Featuring LeBron James on the cover, the NBA 2K19 20thAnniversary Edition includes the NBA 2K19 game, 100,000 Virtual Currency, MyTEAM cards, LeBron-themed digital items for MyPLAYERs and more for $99.99 MSRP. Giannis Antetokounmpo is featured on the cover of the Standard Edition, available now for $59.99 MSRP. NBA 2K19 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.

For more information on NBA 2K19 please visit https://nba.2k.com/2k19/