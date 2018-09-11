Interview of US Commerce Secretary Ross to Air on ERT on Tuesday

Greece completed its fiscal adjustment program successfully, and the next step is for the economy to enter a trajectory of real growth, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says in an interview to national broadcaster ERT that will air between 10:00 and 12:00 noon on Tuesday, on the show “Apeftheias”.

The most important thing that Greece can achieve in the next phase, he says, is to change the psychology of businesses.

Ross advocates the reduction of restrictions so that businesses could grow, and says the American government’s plans for the economy did not include layoffs of civil servants, as they were actually needed with the start of more programs.

Speaking of the close and important ties between the two countries, Ross says that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and US President Donald Trump reached agreement over many issues, which was a prerequisite of the American president before economic talks could take place between the two sides.

In terms of energy in Europe, the US commerce secretary said that it was “a dangerous policy” to have Europe rely on Russian hydrocarbons, therefore the diversification of energy resources would be a sign of good policy.

The United States strongly supports the use of the Alexandroupoli port as a refueling hub in the Balkans and even North Europe; the port city could turn Greece into a large energy hub for central Europe, Ross notes.

Ross was in Greece to attend the opening on Saturday of the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair, where the United States is the honored country.