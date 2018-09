WASHINGTON, DC – George Papadopoulos, who had served as a foreign policy advisor for Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, had also told Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (at the end of May 2016) that a mysterious Russian professor had revealed that the Russians had in their possession Hillary Clinton’s emails.

This claim was made by Papadopoulos during an interview on Sunday with Greek-American journalist, George Stephanopoulos.