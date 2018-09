NEW YORK – Press preview of exhibition of Eugene Delacroix’s artworks opens at the Met on Monday – ‘Delacroix’ exhibition press preview, exploring the breadth of Delacroix’s career, with over 145 paintings, drawings, and prints. Highlights include ‘Greece on the Ruins of Missolonghi’, ‘The Battle of Nancy’ and ‘Women of Algiers in Their Apartment’.

The exhibition opens to the public on September 17.

Location: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Avenue, New York, NY