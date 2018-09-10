The Opioid Pandemic: Current and Recovering Addicts

As I have written in this newspaper previously, the opioid pandemic was an introduction describing how the opioid crisis became a pandemic, who is affected by it and what the Greek Orthodox faithful could do to help alleviate this problem. I mentioned we need to categorize those affected by it into three groups: 1) current and recovering addicts; 2) family/friends of addicts/recovering addicts; and 3) healthcare professionals who engage with the former and the latter. In this article, I address …