Greek-American Stories: Diogenes, The Crazy Philosopher

If ever was born a curmudgeon, Diogenes, (412-323 BC) would fill the bill. He spoke with a frankness that felt like nails scratching the blackboard.

Outspoken, a notorious cynic who believed that the most virtuous life is one lived without luxuries, he was, nevertheless, a most fascinating Greek. He’s the one who roamed Athens holding a lantern. When asked why, he’d respond, “I’m looking for an honest man.” His opinions and attitudes were grounded in his disdain for vanity, social-climbing, ostentation, …