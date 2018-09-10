Lanthimos Film The Favourite Wins Silver Lion at 75th Venice Film Festival

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has notched another international success with his film “ The Favourite” at the 75th Vienna Film Festival, which came away with the Silver Lion Grand Jury prize and the Coppa Volpi Best Actress Award for one of his protagonists, Olivia Colman.

This was the second time that Lanthimos left the Venice Film Festival with a prize under his belt, after the best screenplay award won by his film “ Alps” in 2011. In a press conference about his film, Lanthimos said it focused on three women who were “ complete human beings” whereas the male view in cinema tends to see women as wives, girlfriends and objects of passion. “ We made multidimensionsal, beautiful, nightmarish women. Complex, as any human being,” he said.

Colman, who played alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, thanked her fellow leads and Lanthimos for giving her the role. “ I loved every second of it,” she said and, switching to Italian, expressed her love for Venice and thanked the city for embracing the film.

During an award ceremony on Saturay, the Golden Lion award for Best Film was given to the Mexican production “ Roma” directed by Alfonso Cuar?n and the Silver Lion Award for Best Director when to Jacques Audiard for the film “ The Sisters Brothers”.

The Coppa Volpi for Best Actor was won by Willem Dafoe in the film At Eternity’s Gate by Julian Schnabel (USA, France), while the Award for Best Screenplay was given to Joel Coen and Ethan Coen for the film “ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”.

The Special Jury Prize went to the film “ The Nightingale” by Jennifer Kent, which also came away with the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress for Baykali Ganambarr.