New Members Appointed to Holy Synod

CONSTANTINOPLE – Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew appointed the new members to the Holy Synod. The new synthesis is done every six months. Metropolitans of New Jersey Evangelos and Chicago Nathanael of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America have been called to serve in the new Synodic period.

The Synod convenes once a month at the Phanar, presided by Patriarch Bartholomew. All the active metropolitans and archbishops of the Ecumenical Throne from throughout the world rotate, except the hierarchs of the Metropolises of the New Lands of Greece, who participate in the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece.

Archbishop Stylianos of Australia has not participated in any Synodic period of the Ecumenical Patriarchate thus far.

The members of the Holy Synod for the period of September 1 to February 28, in addition to Metropolitans Evangelos and Nathanael, will be: Panteleimon of Vryoula, Gennadios of Italy and Meliti, Avgoustinos of Germany, Kyrillos of Rhodes, Evgenios of Rethymnon, Ambrosios of Korea, Konstantinos of Singapore, Arsenios of Austria, and Chrysostomos of Symi.