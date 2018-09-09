Obituaries in Greek-American Community

KONTOS, NICHOLAS

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Sept. 3) – Nicholas J. Kontos, of Park Ridge, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018. He was born in SellasiaSparti, Greece the son of the late John and EvangeliaKontos. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen nee, Paraskevopoulos; his loving children, John (Frances) Kontos and Angela (Michael) Kais; proud grandfather of Eleni (James Leventis), Niko, Alexander and Zoe; dear brother of Panagiota (Angelo) and the late Chris; brother-in-law of Vicky Kontos, Eugenia (the late Nicholas) Lymberopoulos, fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and their families. Visitation 4:00-9:00 pm Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell, Niles for funeral service at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Interment in Ridgewood Memorial Park. For information 773-736-3833.

KLAREVAS, JAMES

WILKES-BARRE, PA (from Times Leader, published on Sept. 4) – James Klarevas, 80, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle against prostate cancer. Born and raised on the Greek island of Ikaria, he was one of eight children born to the late Ilias and VasilikiKlarevas. After years of service and world travel in the Merchant Marines, he came to the United States in 1968 with his wife, Frideriki, and infant son, Louis, set on pursuing the American dream. Opting for a new career in the restaurant industry, he worked tirelessly to ensure his family’s success, first by assisting his brother, Nick, at his diner, the Texas Lunch, in Lock Haven, and then by partnering with his cousin, Angelo Atsaves, to run the old Astor Restaurant on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. In 1980, he bought and began operating the Hart Restaurant on Hazle Avenue in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre, where he became a Wyoming Valley fixture. He ran the Hart until late 2001 when he sold it, beginning a long-deserved retirement. “Jimmy,” as all his regulars called him, prided himself on offering his customers high-quality, home-cooked food at affordable prices. And the lines that often went out the door and wrapped around the corner were a testament to the popularity of his meals. But nothing made him happier than cooking for his family. From his monumental Thanksgiving dinners to his silver-dollar pancakes, which were available to grandchildren at breakfast, lunch or dinner, he understood and appreciated how food brought everyone together. Until his wife fell seriously ill in 2015, requiring constant care, James spent his golden years vacationing in Greece, gardening, landscaping and indulging in his guilty pleasure of watching old Westerns and pro wrestling on TV. A devout Greek Orthodox Christian, his faith never wavered. He cherished the bonds he shared with his fellow parishioners of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, and was a proud member of the philanthropic Pan-Icarian Brotherhood of America, New York City Chapter. James was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sisters Niki and Eftichia. He is survived by his son, Louis, and his partner, Rada Ghemigian, of Queens, N.Y., and his son, Steven, and his wife, Daun, of Fairfax, Va.; his three grandchildren, James, Calvert and Zoe; his sisters, Canella, Stella and Vera; and his brothers, Nick and John. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre. Father Gabriel Nicholas will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1250 S. Main St., Hanover Township. Please go directly to church if you will be attending the service. Family and friends may visit 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Wilkes-Barre. A Trisagion service will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James’ memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18701 or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center via the hospital’s website at www.giving.mskcc.org. Condolences may be sent to www.kniffenfuneralhome.com.

PRIMPAS, GEORGE

BELMONT, MA (from the Boston Globe, published on Aug. 22) – George Primpas of Belmont, Mass., passed away on August 17, 2018. Beloved husband of Eftyhia (Kalamboukas) Primpas. Devoted father of Gina Munichiello and her husband William, ElefteriaBardsley and her husband Derik, and John Primpas and his wife Christie. Loving grandfather of Billy and Jason Munichiello, Andrea, D.J., and Amy Bardsley, and Jack and Kyle Primpas. Brother of the late MiliasPrimpas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Service on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 11AM at the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, Mass. Visitation prior to the Service from 9:30AM to 11AM at the church. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the National M.S. Society New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586.

SKANDALIS, THEODOTA

SYRACUSE, NY (from the Syracuse Post Standard, published on Jul. 11) – Theodota “Dorothy” Skandalis, age 94, died on July 9, 2018. Born in Flambouro, Greece, she immigrated to the United States with her two daughters, Celia (Vasoula) and Athen (Anthoula) in 1954, joining her husband, Venizelos, who previously immigrated to the United States in 1951. They obtained their US citizenship in 1962. She was a life-long member of the Greek Orthodox Church. She was predeceased (June 2014) by her husband, Venizelos (Vincent); her brother, Taki, and her sisters, Ekaterini (Katina) and Litsa. She is survived by two daughters, Celia and Athen of Syracuse; a son, George (Teresa) of Dewitt; five grandchildren, Demetrius, Amalia, Lisa, Maria and Anna, and two great-grandchildren, Niko and Teah. She also is survived by brothers, Niko and YiankiPapadimopoulou in Greece, and several nieces and nephews in Canada and Greece. Calling hours will be held at the Burns Garfield Funeral Home, 3175 East Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13224 on July 12, 2018 from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will be on July 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church, 325 Waring Road, Syracuse 13224. Burial will be in Oakwood Morningside Cemetery.

TZOURVAKAS, VASILIOS

MANCHESTER, NH (from the Union Leader, published on Jul. 25) – Vasilios Tsourvakas, 78, of Manchester, NH died on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Wingate Healthcare, in Reading, MA. He was born on February 6, 1940, in Kastraki, Greece, the son of the late Christos and EfrosineTsourvakas. He was a resident of Manchester for many years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years at Hermsdorf Manufacturing Company where he was a carpenter. Members of his family include his son, Christos Tsourvakas, a daughter, Effie Kouiroukidis and her husband, Kostas, two grandchildren, Vasiliki and Yanni, a brother, Apostolos Tsourvakas, as well as many other family members both here and in Greece. Mr. Tsourvakas was predeceased by his wife, Maria (Papanikolaou) Tsourvakas. Services: A calling hour will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester. It has been suggested that those who wish may make memorial gifts to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the American Cancer Society, in memory of Mr. Tsourvakas. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, to leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.

TZIOLIS, EVANGELIA

CHELMSFORD, MA (from the Lowell Sun, published on Jul. 19) – Evangelia “Eva” (Krosaris) Tziolis, of Chelmsford, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and a former longtime resident of Lowell, died July 17, 2018, at home, following a long, courageous battle with renal failure, aged 83 years. She was blissfully married to her sweetheart, the late Anastasios “Tasios” Tziolis, with whom she will celebrate their 54th Wedding Anniversary, in Heaven, on July 26th. Born in Kalambaka, Greece, January 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Nikolaos and Dimitra (Triantafillou) Krosaris. Her education was cut short, at the age of five, when Greece was first invaded by the Italian army and, after defeating the initial attack in 1940, was later invaded by the German army in April of 1941. Her father Nikolaos passed away at a young age, leaving behind her pregnant mother Dimitra, four other siblings, three sisters and a brother, who together struggled to survive the occupation of Nazi Germany until 1945. Her hard-working “career” began at the age of ten, when she worked in the fields tending crops to help her mother support the family. Twice she faced death – once a snake bite almost took her life, and later, a blood infection from blisters on her calloused hands almost won. In 1964, she married the love of her life, Tasios, who passed away on December 15, 2004. They immigrated to Germany where Eva worked as an aid in a German Hospital and Tasios worked at the Opal Automobile Company. In 1968, they immigrated to America with their two young sons, ages six months and two years old. Hence began their American dream. Tasios worked at Paris shoe factory, and once her two children enrolled in school, Eva went to work for Solomon’s factory stitching nightgowns. Although Eva had a difficult early life, you would not have known it. She was happiest in the kitchen making her spanakopita and baklava for family gatherings. Her family would like to thank Drs. Meltsakos and Rosacci for the great care they gave her, and also the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center. A very special thank you to her “Best Friend” and caretaker, Christine Fleury, without whom Eva would not have survived her three year struggle with renal failure. Eva is survived by two sons, Nicholas A. Tziolis and his fiancé Sheryl O’Donnell of Chelmsford, and Charlie Tziolis and his wife Shannan of Westford. Four grandchildren, Anastasios “Nicholas” Tziolis of Chelmsford, and Tyler, Zachary and Charlie Tziolis, all of Westford. Four sisters, Mrs. Paraskevi Tsiantikos of Trikalla, Greece, Mrs. FotiniPanaras of Lowell, Mrs. Georgia Vangos of Lowell, and Mrs. AthanasiaXaxamis of Trikalla, Greece. She also leaves behind several nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Elias Krosaris of Kalambaka, Greece. Friends will be received at the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 4 until 7 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Lewis St., Lowell, at 10:00 AM. Interment in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Eva’s memorial tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.