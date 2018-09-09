Shame on Whom? The Case of Two Funerals, a Wedding and the Uninvited Guest

I did not support John McCain for president in 2000. Instead, I supported his Republican primary rival, George W. Bush. In 2008, when McCain received his party’s nomination for president, I voted for his Democratic rival, Barack Obama, instead. It was the first time in 20 years that I voted for a Democrat for president (I also voted for third-party candidates along the way). And in the 2016 presidential election, to the delight or dismay of many of this column’s …
