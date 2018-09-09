Ioannina: Man, 66, Seriously Injured in Explosion in Private Home

IOANNINA, Greece – A seriously injured 66-year-old man was pulled free of the wreckage of a house in the northern Greek city of Ioannina by fire men on Sunday, following an explosion whose cause has not yet been identified. The rest of the family was spared because they had gone to church.

The injured man was taken to a university hospital and the wreckage of the home later combed with the help of a specially trained EMAK emergency services dog in case any other persons are trapped under the rubble, since the family and neighbours are in shock and unable to provide clear information.