Eight Arrested for Violent Protests in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – Eight people have been arrested, including two minors, for the violence that occurred during the protests held in Thessaloniki the previous night, Greek authorities said on Sunday, out of the 28 that were originally detained.

Authorities said that 15 police officers were injured and extensive damage was inflicted on shops, pavements, parked cars and garbage bins during incidents occurring during a demonstration against the Prespes Agreement.

Seven male protestors have been placed under arrest on charges of disturbing the peace, causing damage, unprovoked bodily harm, resisting arrest and others, while a woman has been arrested for drug possession. They will be led before a Thessaloniki misdemeanours court prosecutor.