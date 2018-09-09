NYS Senate Candidate Andrew Gounardes Talks to TNH about His Campaign

BROOKLYN – Upgrading the public education system, reducing property tax, improving public transportation, public security, and eliminating social inequalities are the most important issues for the New York State Senate candidate in Brooklyn’s 22nd District, Democrat Andrew Gounardes told The National Herald.

He said, “Unfortunately, the region in which I am a candidate faces serious problems that need to be resolved immediately. Schools have the largest number of students across the city of New York. We need new schools and new classrooms for the 7,000 additional students. Free quality education from Pre-K to college is the right of every student.

“Another big problem has to do with pedestrian safety. Walkways need repairs, they are in poor condition causing many injuries.

“My immediate priority will be to restore the security cameras in front of the schools.

It is inconceivable that children go to school and are at risk from irresponsible drivers.

“Another area that requires immediate resolution is that of housing. House purchase prices have reached an unprecedented heights, the same applies to rents.

“Especially for young people, buying a home is an unrealizable dream. And I am among them. I grew up in Bay Ridge and I see things have changed for the worse. This upward course cannot continue.

“To lower the cost of houses, real estate tax should also be reduced.

“The obsolete system of public transportation, trains, and buses is another major problem in my region.

“Repairs and replacements are required. It is a shame, for example, not to have elevators at the stops to serve those using wheelchairs and elderly passengers.

Broadly speaking, the 22nd district of Brooklyn needs major changes and a new start.

It’s time for a new beginning. We need prominent representation in Albany, because when they ignore us at the center of decisions, the consequences are very painful for the everyday life of citizens.

“To be able to help and contribute I need everyone’s help and support. Every vote counts,” he said. “A great thank you to the Hellenes Abroad for their support and solidarity.”

Note that Andrew Gounardes’ opponent in the September 13 primary election is Ross Barkan.