Greek-US Journalism Forum Organised by ANA, BBG held at TIF

THESSALONIKI – The Greek-US Journalism Forum organised by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) in cooperation with Voice of America and United States Agency for Global Media-ΒΒG began in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Sunday, in an auditorium within the US pavilion at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The forum started with an address by ANA President and General Director Michalis Psilos and speeches by Interior Minister Alexis Charitsis and Deputy Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media Minister Lefteris Kretsos, as well as US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

Among those attending were Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris and former deputy foreign minister Yiannis Amanatidis.

The topic of the meeting is on the collaboration of Greek and US journalists to strengthen relations between the two countries and improve the investment climate in Greece, as well as Greece’s role in Southeast Europe.

The forum aims to enhance cooperation between journalists so that the media play an essential role in promoting opportunities for economic and business cooperation between the two countries, as well as in the wider Balkan region.

The selection of the venue shows the role of Thessaloniki as a “gateway” to SE Europe.

US journalists, correspondents in Greece, distinguished Greek journalists, representatives of the government and the political world, as well as businessmen and representatives of industry in northern Greece have been invited to attend and speak at the forum.