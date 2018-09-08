Ecumenical Patriarchate Granting Autocephaly to Orthodox Church in the Ukraine

CONSTANTINOPLE (ANA/A. Robopoulos) – The Ecumenical Patriarchate has begun proceedings to give autonomous status to the Orthodox Church in the Ukraine, it announced on Friday.

“It is announced that in the context of the decision to grant autocephalous status to the Orthodox Church in the Ukraine, it has named as representatives in Kiev Archbishop Daniel of Pamphilon of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the USA and Bishop Hilarion (Rudnyk) of Edmonton of the Western Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada.”

Both churches the clerics belong to are directly affiliated with the Ecumenical Patriarchate.