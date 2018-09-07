Trump’s Resistance from Within

On September 6, the New York Times published an op-ed piece titled “The Quiet Resistance inside the Trump Administration,” written anonymously by an author whom the Times confirms is a senior administration official. The president, as one would expect, launched an attack against the unknown author. As Mr. Trump often reacts to much less important issues, is there any surprise he would respond to one of such harshness?
So Mr. Diamantaris……lets examine the real significance of your Title….”Trumps Resistance from within”
Let look at this from the Perspective of an Informed American who elected Donald Trump ….to clean out the most corrupt government in the History of the United states…as indicated by 78% of the American Public Polled by the Acclaimed Gallop Poll organization! Specifically, 78% of Americans..”.consider the Unites States Government Corrupt thru and thru” Additionally, another International Gallup Poll of the countries of the World ….revealed that the Greatest Threat and danger to Peace in the World ….was the United States of America! These polls were prior to the election of Donald Trump, and represented why Donald Trump was elected …. and personified by the Hillary Clinton and DNC scandals!
Donald Trump was elected on his promise …to clean out these elitist rulers …alias Deep State, Fascist , white Supremacist, who have systematically taken over every department of our government ..including the C.I.A , Congress, State Department, FBI , Justice Department …. to control the policies and actions of the United States to comply with a Global agenda representing the interests of the richest countries of the world and their billionaire financial benefactors! To this end , prior to Donald Trump….they had imposed , by raping the Treasury of the United states …. a Fascist foreign policy of overthowing the independent countries of the world …like the Middle East….who were not compliant to the economic, political , and military control by these degenerate sadist…who have murdered or injured 31/2 million people in the middle east to impose their Global Agenda!
Understanding this ….since the election of Donald Trump….this corrupt group have simply demonstrates thru their campaign of disinformation and misrepresentation with the collaboration of their Aristocratic billionaire owned media….created a narrative to demean , discredit, and set up a coup of the elected President of the United States …as we have all witnessed! Their objective is to stop Donald Trumps march to changing their power base ….and hence , possibly obsrtucting their Global interests and will!
Understanding that, …the latest hysteria revelation by the New York Times ….is merely another addition to deceive the Ameican public …by suggesting that even people in his administration are terrified by what Donald Trump is doing…and get this ….are attempting to steer him in actions they believe are in the best interests of America….until he is removed or out of office!
Understanding this …the media has overplayed their regime change protocal …which they have used on other foreign countries …but now are using on our President ..to justify his removal! Because, what the New York Time described …. what a senior official in the White House and government …who has just committed Treason…..by admitting that they were sabotaging the policies of the elected President of the United States , elected by the people of America to in fact…. make decisions of policy on their behalf!
Furthermore, implying that they will control the Presidency, and impose what they think are the right policies and actions of our country! This is a coup attempt….. and signal for the military to step in an impose a Junta government!
Therefore , Donald Trump, needs to take immediate action …..and protecting the security and peace of the American people….demand that the New York Times …immediately identify their source and the grounds by which they issued this article and information!
Failing to do this …the head of the New York Times and its editor …should be immediately arrested for complicity in commiting treason to incite a civil war, initiate a coup of the presidency of the United States, and sabotage the democracy of the United States!
Additionally, Senior officials are all denying they participated in any messae or communication of the information alleged by the New York Times! Therefore, if the New York Times does not provide their source, then they have lied and are still liable for acts of Treason…in destabilizing the government of the United states and continuing to subvert the presidency….in order to enact a political coup of our country!
The states government is now in the hands of the most perfect storm of evil government and financial prostitutes …which is a cross between communist and Fascist …with a Global objective of dominating the economic and political interests of the independent countries of the world. The corruption in the FBI,State Department , C.I.A ….and the perpetual wars that have induced a 27 trillion dollar debt on the American people ….is all the evidence needed! These departments with the Mainstream media ….are now politicized tool of war…to protect the real rulers of our country…who are ideological demenented sadist and white supremacist….. in capable of any moral concerns of their actions….and under the belief …they are invulnerable to prosecution !
Call you corrupt congresman…and tell them…we are no longer fooled ,,,and demand their efforts to stop the deterioration of our democracy…and begin an investigation into the activities of members of government and the media…leading to indictments on charges of Treason!